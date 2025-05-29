UK Observes US Court Ruling on Trump Tariffs
The British government commented on a U.S. court ruling that blocked President Trump's tariffs, calling it a domestic matter for the U.S. and noting its status as the first legal stage. The UK highlights its deal with the US to protect jobs across key sectors like autos and steel.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The British government has expressed that the court ruling which blocked President Donald Trump's tariffs is a domestic issue for the United States. However, they acknowledged that this is merely the initial legal phase in the matter.
A government spokesperson emphasized that such issues are for the United States to resolve internally. The statement underscored the ongoing nature of these legal proceedings.
Additionally, the spokesperson highlighted the UK's achievement in securing an early deal with the US, aiming to protect employment in crucial sectors, including automotive and steel, and ensure that businesses reap the benefits promptly.
(With inputs from agencies.)
