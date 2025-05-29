High Court Rescues Student Amidst Controversial Arrest Over Social Media Post

In a case drawing significant attention, the Bombay High Court has intervened in the arrest of a Pune engineering student who faced legal action for a critical social media post against the Indian government's operation. The post, which was quickly deleted by the student, led to her arrest and initial lodging in Yerwada prison.

The arrest was deemed "absolutely shocking" and "radical" by the high court, which criticized the Maharashtra government's handling of the situation. The court ordered her immediate release and suspended her rustication from Sinhgad Academy of Engineering, allowing her to resume her semester exams.

Security arrangements were mandated for her exam attendance, reflecting ongoing concerns about her safety. The controversy highlights the sensitive nature of online expression and the stark responses it can trigger. The matter is set to be reviewed further by the court in June.

