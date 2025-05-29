Controversy Mounts Over New Israeli Settlements in the West Bank

The Israeli government's decision to approve 22 new Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank has sparked fresh controversy. The announcement by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich on Thursday comes amid strained relations with international allies, some of whom have threatened sanctions against Israel for further expansion.

Smotrich, known for his far-right views and advocacy for Israeli sovereignty over the West Bank, revealed the settlements would be established in the northern part of the region. While details about the locations remain vague, Israeli media has reported that existing "outposts" would be legalized alongside the introduction of new settlements.

The international community largely views these settlements as illegal, despite Israel's internal laws. Palestinians, along with numerous countries, see the expansion as an obstacle to peace and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state. The decision is poised to escalate regional tensions, as global leaders demand cessation of the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

