Left Menu

Uncovering the Dark Trade: Sentencing of South African Traffickers

A South African court sentenced Kelly Smith, Jacquen Appollis, and Steveno Van Rhyn to life imprisonment for trafficking a 6-year-old girl, Joshlin Smith. Despite efforts, the child remains missing. The case drew national attention as it revealed the girl was sold to a traditional healer for her unique physical traits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 15:08 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 15:08 IST
Uncovering the Dark Trade: Sentencing of South African Traffickers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a case that has gripped South Africa, a mother and her two conspirators have been sentenced to life imprisonment for trafficking her young daughter. Kelly Smith, with accomplices Jacquen Appollis and Steveno Van Rhyn, were found guilty of abducting 6-year-old Joshlin Smith from her hometown in the Western Cape.

The trial unveiled a chilling narrative—Kelly Smith reportedly sold her daughter to a sangoma, or traditional healer, for 20,000 rand, owing to the girl's distinct appearance. This revelation has sent shockwaves through the nation, igniting widespread discussions on child trafficking.

Despite extensive searches, Joshlin remains untraceable. Presiding judge Nathan Erasmus, in announcing their sentences, condemned the trio's involvement with drugs as no justification for their actions. Their sentences include additional jail terms for kidnapping, reflecting the gravity of their crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025