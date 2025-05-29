Uncovering the Dark Trade: Sentencing of South African Traffickers

In a case that has gripped South Africa, a mother and her two conspirators have been sentenced to life imprisonment for trafficking her young daughter. Kelly Smith, with accomplices Jacquen Appollis and Steveno Van Rhyn, were found guilty of abducting 6-year-old Joshlin Smith from her hometown in the Western Cape.

The trial unveiled a chilling narrative—Kelly Smith reportedly sold her daughter to a sangoma, or traditional healer, for 20,000 rand, owing to the girl's distinct appearance. This revelation has sent shockwaves through the nation, igniting widespread discussions on child trafficking.

Despite extensive searches, Joshlin remains untraceable. Presiding judge Nathan Erasmus, in announcing their sentences, condemned the trio's involvement with drugs as no justification for their actions. Their sentences include additional jail terms for kidnapping, reflecting the gravity of their crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)