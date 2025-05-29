Left Menu

Stalemate in Peace Talks: Russia Awaits Ukraine's Response

Amid tensions, Russia awaits Ukraine's response to proposed peace talks in Istanbul on June 2. The discussions focus on drafting memorandums for a peace accord, with Russia seeking to outline the conflict's root causes. Both nations have exchanged memorandums, but disagreements persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 15:29 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 15:29 IST
Stalemate in Peace Talks: Russia Awaits Ukraine's Response
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tensions continue to rise as the Kremlin announced it is waiting for Ukraine's response to its proposal for the next round of peace talks, suggested to take place in Istanbul on June 2. The discussions aim to address draft memorandums for a peace accord.

Russia put forward its proposal on Wednesday, intending to introduce a memorandum addressing the core issues of the ongoing conflict. However, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reported that, as of now, Moscow has not received any feedback from Kyiv regarding the proposition.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umerov stated that Kyiv has already submitted its memorandum concerning a potential settlement. He urged Russia to present its version immediately to avoid further delays, emphasizing the previously failed ceasefire negotiations on May 16 due to unmet conditions from Moscow.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025