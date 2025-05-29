Stalemate in Peace Talks: Russia Awaits Ukraine's Response

Tensions continue to rise as the Kremlin announced it is waiting for Ukraine's response to its proposal for the next round of peace talks, suggested to take place in Istanbul on June 2. The discussions aim to address draft memorandums for a peace accord.

Russia put forward its proposal on Wednesday, intending to introduce a memorandum addressing the core issues of the ongoing conflict. However, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reported that, as of now, Moscow has not received any feedback from Kyiv regarding the proposition.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umerov stated that Kyiv has already submitted its memorandum concerning a potential settlement. He urged Russia to present its version immediately to avoid further delays, emphasizing the previously failed ceasefire negotiations on May 16 due to unmet conditions from Moscow.

