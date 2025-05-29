Redefining Strategies: India's Call to PoK and Make-in-India Defense Boost

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasized the integration of Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) into India, describing it as part of the nation's "own family." His remarks were made during a speech outlining India's stance on terrorism and cross-border relations at the CII Business Summit.

Singh elaborated on India's strategic response to terrorism, indicating that dialogue with Pakistan will revolve solely around issues of terrorism and PoK. Highlighting India's defense initiatives, Singh underlined the 'Make-in-India' program's pivotal role in bolstering national security.

The minister cited the success of indigenous systems in Operation Sindoor, reaffirming the significance of homegrown military capabilities. Additionally, Singh announced the advancement of the fifth-generation stealth fighter jet project, inviting private sector involvement in the production phases.

(With inputs from agencies.)