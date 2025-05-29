Left Menu

Redefining Strategies: India's Call to PoK and Make-in-India Defense Boost

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed hope for Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir's (PoK) integration into India, redefining India's approach to terrorism. Speaking at the CII Business Summit, Singh highlighted the significance of Make-in-India in defense, citing its role in Operation Sindoor. He announced ambitious plans for India's defense industry, including the AMCA project.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2025 16:11 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 16:11 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasized the integration of Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) into India, describing it as part of the nation's "own family." His remarks were made during a speech outlining India's stance on terrorism and cross-border relations at the CII Business Summit.

Singh elaborated on India's strategic response to terrorism, indicating that dialogue with Pakistan will revolve solely around issues of terrorism and PoK. Highlighting India's defense initiatives, Singh underlined the 'Make-in-India' program's pivotal role in bolstering national security.

The minister cited the success of indigenous systems in Operation Sindoor, reaffirming the significance of homegrown military capabilities. Additionally, Singh announced the advancement of the fifth-generation stealth fighter jet project, inviting private sector involvement in the production phases.

