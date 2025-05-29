Left Menu

Rajasthan Espionage Scandal: Government Employee Detained for Spying Allegations

A Rajasthan government employee, Shakur Khan, has been detained on allegations of espionage for Pakistan. Connected to former Congress minister Shale Mohammad, Khan allegedly shared sensitive border information with Pakistani contacts. The BJP has criticized Congress, demanding a detailed investigation. Central agencies will interrogate Khan in Jaipur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 29-05-2025 17:05 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 17:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A Rajasthan government employee, identified as Shakur Khan, has been detained amid allegations of espionage linked to Pakistan. Sources indicate that Khan, who was formerly an assistant to ex-Congress minister Shale Mohammad, had Pakistani contacts stored on his phone, raising suspicions of his possible spying activities.

The intelligence department apprehended Khan late Wednesday after he was placed under surveillance due to inputs suggesting his involvement in espionage. The BJP has seized upon the incident to criticize the Congress party, asserting that Khan, while on government payroll, leaked sensitive information concerning border security.

The BJP has called for a thorough investigation, with national spokespeople and even Union ministers highlighting the need to examine all individuals connected to Khan's activities. Central agencies are set to take over the investigation as they move Khan to Jaipur for further interrogation.

