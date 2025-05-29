Massive Security Deployment for Amarnath Yatra 2023

The Centre has sanctioned a formidable deployment of 581 companies from the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), translating to about 42,000 personnel, to bolster security for the annual Amarnath Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir, as reported by official sources on Thursday.

Among these, 424 companies will move directly to the Union Territory, while others, initially deployed under Operation Sindoor, will be repositioned to ensure the safe conduct of the yatra, including securing key areas like Srinagar.

According to officials, this strategic move, mandated by the Union home ministry, follows the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, where 26 individuals lost their lives, underscoring the vital importance of the enhanced security plan for the pilgrimage beginning July 3.