ATS Cracks Espionage Case: Thane Resident Arrested for Spying

The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of the Maharashtra Police has successfully apprehended a Thane resident accused of espionage for Pakistan, according to senior officials.

The yet unnamed suspect, employed at a significant organization in Mumbai, was reportedly honey-trapped by a Pakistani agent masquerading as a woman on Facebook. The suspect allegedly relayed sensitive information about a crucial installation to a 'Pakistan Intelligence Operative' through WhatsApp between November 2024 and March 2025.

Upon a tip-off, the Thane unit of the ATS conducted preliminary interrogations, leading to the man's arrest under the Official Secrets Act and criminal conspiracy charges. Two other individuals detained during the operation were later released following inquiries. An in-depth investigation is ongoing.

