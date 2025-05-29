Left Menu

Illegal Arms Trade Foiled: Two Arrested in Hyderabad

Police in Hyderabad arrested two men from Uttar Pradesh attempting to sell country-made weapons. Seized were five firearms and 18 live rounds. The prime accused, a salon owner, had procured weapons cheaply to sell at higher prices in Hyderabad. A case under the Arms Act has been registered.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

Hyderabad police have thwarted an illegal arms operation with the arrest of two men from Uttar Pradesh accused of attempting to sell country-made firearms.

The arrest followed credible intelligence, leading to the seizure of five firearms and 18 rounds of live ammunition, according to a statement from Rachakonda Police Commissioner G Sudheer Babu.

The primary suspect, identified as a 28-year-old salon owner from Rampur, allegedly conspired to buy weapons at a low cost and sell them for a higher price in Hyderabad. A related case under the Arms Act has been filed at the Balapur police station.

(With inputs from agencies.)

