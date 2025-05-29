Illegal Arms Trade Foiled: Two Arrested in Hyderabad
Police in Hyderabad arrested two men from Uttar Pradesh attempting to sell country-made weapons. Seized were five firearms and 18 live rounds. The prime accused, a salon owner, had procured weapons cheaply to sell at higher prices in Hyderabad. A case under the Arms Act has been registered.
Hyderabad police have thwarted an illegal arms operation with the arrest of two men from Uttar Pradesh accused of attempting to sell country-made firearms.
The arrest followed credible intelligence, leading to the seizure of five firearms and 18 rounds of live ammunition, according to a statement from Rachakonda Police Commissioner G Sudheer Babu.
The primary suspect, identified as a 28-year-old salon owner from Rampur, allegedly conspired to buy weapons at a low cost and sell them for a higher price in Hyderabad. A related case under the Arms Act has been filed at the Balapur police station.
