Illegal Arms Trade Foiled: Two Arrested in Hyderabad

Hyderabad police have thwarted an illegal arms operation with the arrest of two men from Uttar Pradesh accused of attempting to sell country-made firearms.

The arrest followed credible intelligence, leading to the seizure of five firearms and 18 rounds of live ammunition, according to a statement from Rachakonda Police Commissioner G Sudheer Babu.

The primary suspect, identified as a 28-year-old salon owner from Rampur, allegedly conspired to buy weapons at a low cost and sell them for a higher price in Hyderabad. A related case under the Arms Act has been filed at the Balapur police station.

