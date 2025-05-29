Left Menu

Life Sentences for South African Trio in Shocking Child Trafficking Case

A South African woman, Kelly Smith, and two men received life sentences for the human trafficking and kidnapping of Smith's 6-year-old daughter, Joshlin. The child disappeared in 2024, sparking a national search. The community initially supported Smith until her shocking arrest revealed Joshlin was sold for around $1,000.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Capetown | Updated: 29-05-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 17:53 IST
A South African courtroom delivered a stern message as Kelly Smith and two accomplices received life imprisonment for human trafficking charges involving Smith's young daughter, Joshlin. The sentencing marks a grim conclusion to a case that horrified the nation and left many searching for answers.

Initially enveloped in sympathy when Joshlin went missing in February 2024, Smith's narrative took a dark turn after her arrest. Testimonies revealed that she, alongside her boyfriend Jacquen Appollis and friend Steveno van Rhyn, had sold the child for $1,000 to a traditional healer. Smith's supposed desperation quickly turned into national outrage.

Despite the court's ruling, many questions linger, particularly regarding the child's fate. The judge refrained from elaborating on the specifics of Joshlin's case beyond stating her sale into forms of modern slavery. The chilling details have left an indelible mark on South Africa, as communities grapple with the case's implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

