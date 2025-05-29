Left Menu

Collegian's Controversial Arrest: A Clash of Youth and Authority

A 19-year-old college student was arrested after a social media post on the India-Pakistan conflict. Following public backlash and legal intervention, she was released and allowed to continue her exams. The Bombay High Court criticized authorities for their harsh response, emphasizing the need for fair treatment of students in such matters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 29-05-2025 18:19 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 18:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, a 19-year-old college student found herself embroiled in a legal battle following a social media post on the recent India-Pakistan conflict. Arrested and jailed for over two weeks, she was ultimately granted bail by the Bombay High Court, who sharply criticized the government's response.

The court described the Maharashtra government's actions as ''absolutely shocking'' and immediately ordered her release, allowing her to participate in ongoing college exams. The court also condemned the Sinhgad Academy of Engineering for expelling the student without giving her a chance to explain her actions.

The controversy began when the student reposted content criticizing the Indian government, leading to her arrest after receiving threats and protests. The legal and educational implications of her case continue to unfold as authorities and institutions navigate this complex situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

