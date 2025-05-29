Delhi Police Crackdown: Nine Bangladeshi Nationals Detained

In a significant operation, Delhi Police has detained nine Bangladeshi nationals, including three minors, who were residing illegally in various parts of the national capital, officials stated on Thursday.

An initial crackdown by the crime branch on May 25 in the Narela area led to the detention of four individuals from Bangladesh. The suspects, identified as Hafijul (19), Mominul (21), Shamim (22), and Inamul (38), all hailed from Khudigram and Nakeshwari districts in Bangladesh and lacked proper documentation.

On Wednesday, another operation conducted by the east district police resulted in the apprehension of a Bangladeshi couple, Md Shaheen (30) and Rujeena (26), along with their three children. The nine detainees, who entered India through unauthorized routes, are now in detention centers pending deportation. The drive against illegal migrants has been active since November last year, facilitating the deportation of 20 individuals so far.

(With inputs from agencies.)