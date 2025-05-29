Border Tensions Eased: Thai and Cambodian Armies Withdraw to Seek Peace
Thailand and Cambodia's army chiefs agreed to withdraw troops from a disputed border area following a clash that claimed a Cambodian soldier's life. Both sides committed to peaceful resolution via joint committees, although Cambodia sent reinforcements. Historical land disputes between the neighbors, particularly over the Preah Vihear site, fuel tensions.
On Thursday, army leaders from Thailand and Cambodia reached a mutual agreement to withdraw their troops from a contentious border region following a brief skirmish that resulted in the death of a Cambodian soldier.
The confrontation, which occurred during a Cambodian patrol along the border, saw gunfire exchanged after Thai troops claimed Cambodians entered a disputed zone. Commanders from both sides quickly intervened to enforce a ceasefire.
Discussing the incident, Thai army chief Gen Pana Claewplodtook met with his Cambodian counterpart, Gen Mao Sophan, to express condolences and affirm a commitment to peaceful solutions through joint border committees. Despite this, Cambodia reinforced the area, highlighting the long-standing territorial disputes, including the Preah Vihear site.
