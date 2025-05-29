Rajasthan Leaders Demand Enforcement of Gig Workers' Welfare Law

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully have called on the state government to implement a law designed to protect gig workers.

The Rajasthan Platform Based Gig Workers Act, passed by Gehlot's previous government in July 2023, aims to provide gig workers with welfare provisions including a social security fund, insurance, and set working hours, an initiative praised globally.

Both Gehlot and Jully stress the importance of this legislation in safeguarding the rights of workers in the modern gig economy, aligning with Rahul Gandhi's efforts to fight for the rights of the weaker sections and providing social security to workers in digital platforms like Ola and Uber.

(With inputs from agencies.)