Student's Arrest Sparks Debate on Free Speech and Security in Educational Institutions

A Pune engineering student was arrested for a critical social media post regarding the government's 'Operation Sindoor,' then released on bail. She appeared for her exam under increased security, following the High Court's criticism and her college's compliance with special safety arrangements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai/Pune | Updated: 29-05-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 20:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An engineering student in Pune who was arrested for a social media post criticizing the government has been released on bail and appeared for her exam under heightened security.

The Bombay High Court sharply criticized the Maharashtra government's response, calling it 'absolutely shocking' and ordered the immediate release of the student from Yerwada Central Jail.

Her college, Sinhgad Academy of Engineering, made special arrangements for her to complete her ongoing exams, and she was accompanied by security for her protection on campus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

