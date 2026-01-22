Left Menu

Twists and Turns in Zubeen Garg's Death Case: Bail Petitions Withdrawn Amid Court Hearings

In the ongoing investigation into singer Zubeen Garg's mysterious death, two accused, Shyamkanu Mahanta and Sandipan Garg, withdrew their bail petitions. A court hearing scheduled for January 30 will decide on the remaining petitions. The family insists on no bail until justice is served.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 22-01-2026 20:17 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 20:17 IST
Zubeen Garg
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development in the Zubeen Garg death case, two of the accused withdrew their bail petitions during a court hearing. Shyamkanu Mahanta and Sandipan Garg, both facing serious charges, decided to retract their requests, adding another twist to the high-profile investigation.

The Kamrup Metropolitan District and Sessions Court deliberated over the bail pleas connected to the tragic death of Garg, who perished under suspicious circumstances in Singapore. The court will reconvene on January 30 to decide on the remaining bail applications. The prosecution, supported by Garg's family, strongly opposed any bail before the full resolution of the case.

Garima Garg, the widow, vocalized the need for a swift legal process and demanded no bail be granted until justice is thoroughly served. The mysterious death of the beloved singer continues to grip Assam, as citizens await clarity and accountability concerning the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

