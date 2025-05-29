Left Menu

Delhi High Court Mandates Urgent Action on Stormwater Drains as Monsoon Looms

The Delhi High Court urged the MCD and PWD to resolve issues related to stormwater drains in Old Rajinder Nagar, where three civil service aspirants drowned last year. The court warned against negligence and requested a detailed status report, as monsoon season approaches threatening the ongoing drainage work.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 20:27 IST
As the monsoon season nears, the Delhi High Court has directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the Public Works Department (PWD) to collaboratively address connectivity and augmentation issues of stormwater drains in Old Rajinder Nagar. This site saw a tragic incident last year when three civil service aspirants drowned in a flooded coaching center basement.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D.K. Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela emphasized the need for accountability, cautioning that negligence would be taken seriously. The court's directive followed a hearing on a PIL concerning the aspirants' deaths. The court has mandated MCD and PWD to ensure there are no lapses in readiness as monsoon looms.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) submitted a status report on the criminal case related to the incident. The investigation has led to a supplementary chargesheet being filed against officials from the Fire Department and MCD. The High Court has previously stressed administrative action against officials who failed to perform their duties effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

