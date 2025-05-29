Mysterious Journey: Nagpur Woman's Unlikely Trip to Pakistan

A woman from Nagpur, Sunita Jamgade, was repatriated to India after crossing into Pakistan from Kargil earlier this month, according to police officials. Upon her return, she was taken into custody and appeared before a special court.

A four-member police team retrieved Jamgade from Amritsar, where a Zero FIR had been filed against her, and traveled back to Nagpur. She is currently under police scrutiny as authorities probe her connections in Pakistan and the type of information allegedly shared.

Jamgade, who allegedly made the crossing leaving her son behind, is said to have interacted with individuals identified only as Julfekar and Pastor in Pakistan. Investigators aim to uncover her motives and specifics about her interactions with these Pakistani nationals.

(With inputs from agencies.)