SASSA Urges Disability Grant Applicants to Use Online Booking for Assessments

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) is actively encouraging all individuals applying for the disability grant to utilize its online booking platform for disability-related medical assessments. This strategic move is designed to improve service delivery, reduce congestion at physical offices, and minimize the financial burden associated with transportation, particularly for individuals living in remote areas or with limited mobility.

Announced in an official statement on Wednesday, the digital platform underscores SASSA’s broader commitment to enhancing digital inclusion and accessibility in social welfare services. While the new system prioritizes ease of access, the Agency reassures the public that physical visits to SASSA offices remain an option for those without internet connectivity or access to digital devices.

Benefits of the Online Booking Platform

The online booking system was created to streamline the application and assessment process for disability grants by allowing applicants to schedule their medical assessments in advance without needing to physically queue at local SASSA offices. This initiative helps:

Save transport costs for beneficiaries

Avoid overcrowding and long queues at SASSA branches

Allow applicants to complete parts of the process from the comfort of their homes

Reduce waiting time and administrative bottlenecks at assessment centres

After undergoing the mandatory disability assessment, applicants are allowed to complete the remainder of the grant application online. This includes uploading relevant documents and verifying the accuracy of all submitted information.

Document Requirements and Submission Guidelines

SASSA emphasized that all required documents must be certified and remain valid within a six-month period. Before uploading documents online, applicants should ensure the following:

Certification is clear and legible

Information matches the applicant's personal and medical records

ID numbers and names are consistent across documents

All forms are filled out completely and accurately

The online application process also includes a means test, requiring the applicant and their spouse (if applicable) to disclose financial details to determine eligibility.

Eligibility Criteria for the Disability Grant

To qualify for the disability grant, applicants must meet the following SASSA requirements:

Be a South African citizen, permanent resident, or recognized refugee living permanently in South Africa. Be between the ages of 18 and 59 years. Have undergone a medical assessment confirming the presence of a disability. Provide a referral form duly completed by a registered medical facility. Undergo a means test to verify financial need. Not reside in a state-funded institution such as a public care facility. Not be a recipient of any other social grant in their own name. Submit a valid 13-digit barcoded identity document for both the applicant and spouse. In the absence of this, alternative identification approved by SASSA will be accepted.

Preventing Scams and Protecting Personal Information

SASSA has warned applicants to be cautious of scams. Beneficiaries should:

Avoid seeking help from strangers when completing online applications

Not share personal information such as ID numbers or bank details with anyone not officially affiliated with SASSA

Only use official SASSA channels for queries and document submission

If an applicant encounters difficulties in using the online platform, they are encouraged to visit the nearest SASSA office for in-person support from trained staff.

Contact Information and Support Services

For further guidance and inquiries, SASSA has provided several contact options:

Toll-Free Line: 0800 60 10 11

Landline Support (during working hours, Monday to Friday): 013 754 9428 013 754 9363

WhatsApp Support: 082 046 8553

These platforms can assist with everything from booking assessments to troubleshooting online applications and checking eligibility status.

Bridging the Digital Divide in Social Welfare

By adopting digital solutions like the disability grant booking system, SASSA is modernizing public service delivery while promoting accessibility and inclusion for individuals with disabilities. This progressive step not only empowers applicants to manage their application process more independently but also reduces the strain on physical resources at SASSA branches nationwide.

The rollout of the platform represents a forward-looking approach to social assistance in South Africa—one that embraces technology while maintaining traditional support structures to ensure no one is left behind.