Controversial Remarks by BJP MLC Ravi Kumar: High Court Demands Apology

The Karnataka High Court has called for BJP MLC N Ravi Kumar to publicly apologize to Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner Fauzia Tarannum following his inflammatory remarks that resulted in an FIR. The court's vacation bench expressed dissatisfaction over Kumar's comments and emphasized the necessity for a formal apology.

Justice Suraj Govindaraj, while addressing Kumar's plea to quash the FIR, noted that the remarks were inappropriate, paralleling a recent Supreme Court case involving a minister. The FIR includes various sections from the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, highlighting the seriousness of the allegations.

The judge instructed Kumar's counsel to document the apology upon its acceptance by the deputy commissioner. The court also recorded state's assurance of no coercive action against Kumar, with further proceedings set for June 19, pending the submission of video evidence.

