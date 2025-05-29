Argentina Cracks Down on Tren de Aragua: 12 Arrested
Argentina's security minister, Patricia Bullrich, announced the arrest of 12 members of the Tren de Aragua gang, which is considered a terrorist group. The gang is known for violent attacks on businesses. While Argentina is cracking down, the Venezuelan government claims the gang has been dismantled.
In a significant crackdown, Argentina's security forces have detained 12 individuals linked to the notorious Tren de Aragua gang. The announcement was made by Security Minister Patricia Bullrich during a press conference in Buenos Aires.
The Tren de Aragua, a group Argentina has classified as a terrorist organization, has been implicated in a series of violent incidents. These include attacks on local businesses such as supermarkets and butcher shops, using firearms and explosives, resulting in numerous fatalities.
Adding to the international dimension of the group's notoriety, the U.S. State Department has also designated the Venezuelan gang as a global terrorist organization. However, contradictions remain, as the Venezuelan government claims the gang has been dismantled following operations in 2023.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Manipur Security: Arrests and Seizures Amidst Tense Atmosphere
Shocking Arrests: Ukrainian Trio Caught in Explosive Plot
Arrests in Germany Unveil Network of Explosive Parcel Operations
UPDATE 3-Germany arrests three Ukrainians suspected of spying in exploding parcel plot
Security Sweep: Arrests of Militants and Arms Dealers in Manipur