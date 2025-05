Tensions Rise Over Explosive Incident at Tripura-Mizoram Border

Security has been intensified along the Tripura-Mizoram border following a blast at a tourist project site, officials reported on Thursday.

The low-intensity explosion happened early Wednesday at Betlingchhip, North Tripura's tallest peak, where the state is developing a tourist facility that Mizoram opposes.

Mizoram's Inspector General confirmed the blast, while Tripura's SP is investigating. Enhanced security continues amid rising tensions over territorial claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)