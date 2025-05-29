India Celebrates Women’s Bravery in Operation Sindoor and Naval Voyage Success

On May 29, 2025, India proudly celebrated the dual milestones of women's valiant role in military operations and a historic naval circumnavigation, as Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh lauded the contributions of female soldiers during the flag-in ceremony of INSV Tarini in Goa. The ceremony marked the triumphant return of Lieutenant Commanders Dilna K and Roopa A, who completed the Navika Sagar Parikrama II, a record-setting global voyage in a double-handed sailing mode.

At the event, Shri Rajnath Singh reflected on the growing prominence and success of women in the Indian Armed Forces, particularly during the recently conducted Operation Sindoor, a high-impact military campaign against terrorism in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). He highlighted that women pilots and soldiers played critical operational roles across all branches of the military, signaling a transformational era of gender inclusion and excellence in national defense.

“From the heights of Siachen to the depths of the ocean, Indian women are fulfilling many responsibilities, which has further bolstered the security circle of the country,” the Defence Minister said.

Operation Sindoor: A Testament to Women's Combat Readiness

Operation Sindoor, though classified in many aspects, has emerged as a symbolic milestone for gender integration in combat. Female personnel were not confined to administrative roles but served in direct operational capacities, including combat aviation, field intelligence, logistics, and medical support. Their participation underscores a fundamental shift in India’s military doctrine: one that recognizes and leverages the full spectrum of talent in the armed forces, regardless of gender.

The operation’s success has strengthened calls for expanding women’s roles in frontline command positions and prompted the armed forces to enhance recruitment, infrastructure, and policy support to facilitate wider participation of women in combat environments.

Naval Feat: Navika Sagar Parikrama II Marks a New Era

The flag-in ceremony was also a moment of glory for India’s maritime heritage, with the return of Lt Cdr Dilna K and Lt Cdr Roopa A, the first Indian women to circumnavigate the globe in double-handed sailing mode. Their expedition, the Navika Sagar Parikrama II, commenced on October 2, 2024, from INS Mandovi, Goa, and spanned 25,600 nautical miles over eight months, covering Fremantle (Australia), Lyttleton (New Zealand), Port Stanley (Falkland Islands), and Cape Town (South Africa).

Braving harsh seas, isolation, and physical endurance trials, the officers not only completed the challenging mission but also waved the Tricolour across four continents, earning admiration from local communities and the Indian diaspora at every port.

“You must document the experiences of this journey with the same spirit with which you completed it,” said Shri Rajnath Singh, encouraging the duo to share their inspirational story with future generations, especially aspiring young women.

Honouring Grit and Nari Shakti

Describing their journey as the “epitome of Nari Shakti”, Raksha Mantri commended the women's unmatched mental fortitude, navigating through loneliness, unpredictable weather, and the technical rigors of managing a sailing vessel with just two crew members.

A highlight of the ceremony was the launch of the photo essay book titled "Breaking Waves, Making History" — a visual and narrative tribute to the circumnavigation journey, capturing the essence of life at sea and the spirit of adventure from a uniquely Indian perspective.

Navy’s Vision: Fostering Talent and Maritime Consciousness

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, in his address, described the officers' feat as a tribute to India's naval legacy, asserting that their mission would inspire generations of youth. He emphasized that the expedition demonstrated the Indian Navy’s commitment to nurturing talent, promoting maritime adventure, and empowering women through challenging leadership roles.

The Navy’s initiative builds on the legacy of the first Navika Sagar Parikrama (2017–18), completed by a six-member all-women crew. The evolution to a double-handed circumnavigation marks a strategic leap in showcasing operational efficiency and sustainability, and a bold step in self-reliant oceanic exploration.

A National Celebration of Courage

The flag-in event was graced by dignitaries including Goa Chief Secretary Dr. V Candavelou, Vice Admiral Arti Sarin (Director General of Armed Forces Medical Services), Vice Admiral V Srinivas (Southern Naval Command), and Commander Abhilash Tomy (Retd)—India’s first solo circumnavigator. The families of the women officers were also present, their pride echoing the sentiments of a grateful nation.

This historic day encapsulated India’s progress in gender empowerment within the defense forces, the celebration of naval excellence, and the unwavering commitment of its leaders to foster inclusive national pride through courage, adventure, and service.