Delhi's Leap Forward in Governance: Mission Karmayogi MoU Signed

The Delhi government has signed an MoU with the Capacity Building Commission and Karmayogi Bharat to implement Mission Karmayogi, aiming to enhance public service delivery through the iGOT portal. This initiative seeks to empower officials with training and tools to improve governance outcomes in Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2025 21:49 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 21:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government took a significant step in bolstering governance on Thursday by signing a Memorandum of Understanding with the Capacity Building Commission and Karmayogi Bharat. This partnership marks a crucial advancement in the implementation of Mission Karmayogi, aimed at enhancing public service delivery across the capital.

Present at the signing were Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Chief Secretary Dharmendra, and members of the Capacity Building Commission including Alka Mittal. The agreement facilitates the onboarding of officials onto the iGOT portal, signifying one of the state's largest initiatives under the national Mission Karmayogi programme.

Mission Karmayogi is dedicated to equipping government officials with essential skills and tools, including digital learning resources and behavioral insights. With support from the Capacity Building Commission and Karmayogi Bharat, Delhi aims to foster continual learning and enhanced service capacities, ensuring effective citizen-centric governance.

