Swift Justice: 25-Year Sentence in POCSO Case

A POCSO court has swiftly sentenced Khurshid Alam to 25 years in prison for the sexual assault of a six-year-old girl, delivering a verdict just 26 days after the crime occurred.

Judge Umesh Kumar, overseeing the case, not only imposed a prison sentence but also levied a fine of Rs 50,000 on Alam, which is to be paid to the victim.

The case was notable for its rapid processing, as it was moved to trial on April 29, with daily hearings leading to a definitive sentencing by May 3.

