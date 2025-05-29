Swift Justice: 25-Year Sentence in POCSO Case
A man named Khurshid Alam was sentenced to 25 years for sexually assaulting a six-year-old girl, with the verdict delivered just 26 days after the incident, showcasing the swift judicial process. The Additional Sessions Judge imposed a fine, ensuring the victim received some form of restitution.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaunpur | Updated: 29-05-2025 22:03 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 22:03 IST
- Country:
- India
A POCSO court has swiftly sentenced Khurshid Alam to 25 years in prison for the sexual assault of a six-year-old girl, delivering a verdict just 26 days after the crime occurred.
Judge Umesh Kumar, overseeing the case, not only imposed a prison sentence but also levied a fine of Rs 50,000 on Alam, which is to be paid to the victim.
The case was notable for its rapid processing, as it was moved to trial on April 29, with daily hearings leading to a definitive sentencing by May 3.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Operation Prahar: Uttarakhand's Cyber Crime Crackdown Sets National Benchmark
Biotech Firms Rethink Trial Strategies Amid FDA Uncertainties
Tension Escalates: Jehovah's Witnesses Receive Dire Threats Amid Ongoing Trial
Around 7 pc of India's greenhouse gas emissions from industrial boilers: Report
Father Sentenced to 30 Years in Prison for Heinous Crimes Against His Children