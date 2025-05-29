Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Home Guard Recruitment in Odisha

Two youths died and three others were hospitalized following a collapse during Home Guard recruitment trials in Odisha's Gajapati district. The deceased were Sulant Mishal and Dipak Padalu. Despite no abnormal temperatures, male candidates faced difficulties, prompting inquiries into the tragic event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 29-05-2025 22:16 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 22:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Tragedy unfolded during a Home Guard recruitment physical test in Odisha's Gajapati district, as two young men lost their lives and three others were hospitalized after collapsing during a 2 km run. The incident has raised concerns about the recruitment process's safety measures.

Local police identified the deceased as Sulant Mishal, 23, and Dipak Padalu, 26, both hailing from nearby areas. Mishal fell just 30 seconds shy of completing the run, while Padalu succumbed to his condition during treatment at an area hospital, highlighting the severe nature of the incident.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has expressed profound sorrow over this tragic episode, offering Rs 4 lakh as compensation from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to the grieving families. Meanwhile, officials expressed surprise as 209 women candidates completed the run without incident despite normal weather conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

