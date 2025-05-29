President Murmu Inaugurates National Literary Conference at Rashtrapati Bhavan

The majestic Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre came alive today as President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, inaugurated a two-day National Literary Conference titled “How Much Has Literature Changed?”. The event, jointly organized by the Ministry of Culture and Sahitya Akademi, brought together eminent authors, poets, scholars, and cultural thinkers from across India to explore the evolution of literature in response to shifting societal paradigms.

In her inaugural address, President Murmu conveyed her deep personal connection to literature, noting that her reverence for literary voices began during her student days and has only deepened over the years. She expressed heartfelt appreciation for the organization of the conference, fulfilling her long-held desire to see literary figures welcomed into the historic walls of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

“It was my wish that many litterateurs should come to Rashtrapati Bhavan. I am happy to see this dream take shape today,” she remarked.

Literature: A Mirror of Indianness and Human Values

President Murmu reflected on India’s vast linguistic and literary heritage, emphasizing that the country’s unity lies in its diversity of languages and dialects, each contributing to a shared cultural and emotional resonance rooted in Indianness.

“In this diversity, the vibration of Indianness is felt. This sense of Indianness is deeply ingrained in our collective subconscious,” she noted.

Affirming her inclusive vision, the President said she considers the literature of every Indian language as her own, highlighting the importance of nurturing and celebrating regional and indigenous literary traditions alongside dominant linguistic narratives.

Literature Across Time: Constant in Emotion, Changing in Expression

Delving into the central theme of the conference, President Murmu acknowledged that while society and its institutions continue to evolve—alongside technological, political, and cultural shifts—literature remains a timeless custodian of human values.

She explained that while the modes of storytelling may shift, and themes may modernize to reflect contemporary realities, the core emotional underpinnings—love, compassion, justice, and truth—remain eternally relevant.

“The literary contexts of affection and compassion keep changing, but their emotional background remains the same. Taking inspiration from literature, humans dream—and make those dreams come true,” she said.

From Moralism to Meaningful Dialogue: The Role of the Modern Writer

In a poignant observation about the changing nature of authorship, President Murmu emphasized that today's literature is not a sermon, nor a didactic moral book. Instead, the modern writer plays the role of a fellow traveler, who walks alongside society, observing, experiencing, and engaging with reality, and inviting readers to participate in that journey.

“Today’s writer walks along like a fellow traveler, sees and shows; experiences and makes others experience,” the President noted.

She expressed her confidence that the literary conference would spark constructive dialogue, encouraging free expression, creative discourse, and shared introspection among participants from diverse literary backgrounds.

Key Themes for Discussion and Cultural Celebration

The conference’s second day promises to be equally enriching, with panel discussions on pressing themes in contemporary literature, including:

“Feminist Literature of India: Breaking New Grounds” – exploring the evolution and empowerment reflected in women’s writing

“Change in Literature vs. Literature of Change” – a nuanced discussion on whether literature reflects change or drives it

“New Directions of Indian Literature in Global Perspective” – examining how Indian voices resonate in and influence global literary landscapes

The event will conclude with a special cultural tribute to Devi Ahilyabai Holkar on the occasion of her 300th birth anniversary, celebrating her legacy as a visionary ruler, philanthropist, and patron of the arts. Her life and work, emblematic of justice and cultural renaissance, continue to inspire literature and scholarship.

Literature as a Force for Unity and Imagination

President Murmu’s remarks also touched on the transformative potential of literature in nurturing not just personal introspection, but also social cohesion and national harmony. In an age marked by polarization and digital noise, she reiterated the role of literature in reviving empathy, understanding diverse perspectives, and building bridges across communities.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre, steeped in history, offered the perfect setting for such an intellectual and cultural confluence. As writers and readers convene to share their stories, ideas, and visions for Indian literature’s future, the conference serves as a reminder of the timeless power of the written word to both reflect and reshape the world.