Student Activism Rises Against Mob Vigilantism in Delhi

In a fervent display of activism, the Students' Federation of India (SFI) orchestrated a protest in Delhi's Vijay Nagar on Thursday, responding to what they condemned as a 'mob attack' on a shop allegedly selling cow meat.

The demonstration was a call to uphold communal harmony and demand accountability for the violence directed at a targeted individual. The SFI claimed that a mob assaulted a man late Wednesday, accusing him of selling cow meat at his grocery store. 'This attack on north-eastern communities is inexcusable,' the SFI-Delhi emphasized in a statement.

Student activists rallied with placards and slogans, advancing through the locality to the attack site to stand against what they called a 'rising trend of communal vigilantism.' Activist Sohan Yadav declared, 'Our struggle will persist until safety for north-eastern communities is assured.' The protest was sparked by an incident involving 44-year-old Chaman Kumar, who faced allegations of selling cow meat, prompting a call for swift legal action against the perpetrators and assurances for campus safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)