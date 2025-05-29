Left Menu

Student Activism Rises Against Mob Vigilantism in Delhi

The Students' Federation of India led a protest in Delhi's Vijay Nagar area following an attack on a shopkeeper accused of selling cow meat. The protest aimed to denounce communal violence and demand accountability. The activists emphasized the need to protect vulnerable communities and ensure legal action against the attackers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2025 22:46 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 22:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a fervent display of activism, the Students' Federation of India (SFI) orchestrated a protest in Delhi's Vijay Nagar on Thursday, responding to what they condemned as a 'mob attack' on a shop allegedly selling cow meat.

The demonstration was a call to uphold communal harmony and demand accountability for the violence directed at a targeted individual. The SFI claimed that a mob assaulted a man late Wednesday, accusing him of selling cow meat at his grocery store. 'This attack on north-eastern communities is inexcusable,' the SFI-Delhi emphasized in a statement.

Student activists rallied with placards and slogans, advancing through the locality to the attack site to stand against what they called a 'rising trend of communal vigilantism.' Activist Sohan Yadav declared, 'Our struggle will persist until safety for north-eastern communities is assured.' The protest was sparked by an incident involving 44-year-old Chaman Kumar, who faced allegations of selling cow meat, prompting a call for swift legal action against the perpetrators and assurances for campus safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

