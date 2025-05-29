Discovery at Hamilton Landfill Sheds Light on Missing Persons Case

Partial human remains have been discovered at a Hamilton landfill as part of the investigation into the disappearance of Shalini Singh, a 40-year-old Indian-origin woman missing since December. The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) reported the find following weeks of police effort.

Authorities are now awaiting DNA results to confirm the identity of the remains, a process expected to take several weeks. Singh's family, who reported her missing on December 10, 2024, last heard from her on December 4, 2024. She was last sighted entering her apartment on December 2, 2024, and no contact has been made since.

Homicide detectives have conducted a detailed search at the Glanbrook Landfill on Haldibrook Road, beginning on February 24. Initially set to conclude on April 18, the search extended by two weeks before the discovery on May 21. The remains were within a designated 5,000-cubic-metre area under investigation. Singh's family has been informed and is receiving support from the police Victim Services Unit, Hamilton police stated.

