Left Menu

Discovery at Hamilton Landfill Sheds Light on Missing Persons Case

Partial human remains were found at a Hamilton landfill amid the search for Shalini Singh, an Indian-origin woman missing since December. Police are awaiting DNA results for confirmation. Singh, a mental health care worker, was last seen in early December 2024. The search began in February and recently uncovered potential evidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ottawa | Updated: 29-05-2025 22:52 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 22:52 IST
Discovery at Hamilton Landfill Sheds Light on Missing Persons Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Canada

Partial human remains have been discovered at a Hamilton landfill as part of the investigation into the disappearance of Shalini Singh, a 40-year-old Indian-origin woman missing since December. The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) reported the find following weeks of police effort.

Authorities are now awaiting DNA results to confirm the identity of the remains, a process expected to take several weeks. Singh's family, who reported her missing on December 10, 2024, last heard from her on December 4, 2024. She was last sighted entering her apartment on December 2, 2024, and no contact has been made since.

Homicide detectives have conducted a detailed search at the Glanbrook Landfill on Haldibrook Road, beginning on February 24. Initially set to conclude on April 18, the search extended by two weeks before the discovery on May 21. The remains were within a designated 5,000-cubic-metre area under investigation. Singh's family has been informed and is receiving support from the police Victim Services Unit, Hamilton police stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025