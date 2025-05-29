Left Menu

Two suspects, Sahil and Jagdeep Singh, were arrested after a shootout with police in Tanda. One was injured in the incident, and authorities recovered heroin, cash, and a pistol. Both have criminal histories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 29-05-2025 23:41 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 23:41 IST
Shootout in Tanda: Police Nab Snatchers
Two individuals suspected of involvement in snatching incidents were apprehended following an exchange of gunfire with police in Tanda on Thursday evening.

One suspect, identified as Sahil, sustained a gunshot wound during the police's retaliatory firing and was subsequently hospitalized. His accomplice, Jagdeep Singh, was arrested unharmed.

According to Hoshiarpur Senior Superintendent of Police Sandeep Kumar Malik, the duo attempted to flee during a routine police check near the Rara bridge, firing shots at officers. Authorities recovered heroin, cash, and a firearm from the suspects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

