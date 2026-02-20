DHL Navigates Legal Waters Amid Tariff Overturn

DHL announced it is diligently monitoring legal changes regarding U.S. tariffs, following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn substantial tariffs imposed under a national emergency law. The company aims to help customers fully exercise their rights.

The German logistics giant stated its commitment to leveraging customs brokerage technology. This approach is meant to meticulously track filings, reflecting DHL's strategic role in the logistics chain.

If refunds are authorized, DHL assures that its clients will receive their money back efficiently and accurately, signaling a proactive stance in the evolving trade landscape.

