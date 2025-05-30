Army Chief Lauds Troops' Readiness in Strategic Border Visit

In a strategic move to ensure national security, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi made an official visit to the White Knight Corps on Thursday. His visit was centered around assessing the operational readiness of the troops stationed along the critical border areas.

According to the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI), Gen Dwivedi commended the troops for their exemplary performance in Operation Sindoor. Such operations highlight the dedication and professionalism demonstrated by all ranks of the Corps.

The Army chief's visit further underscored the necessity for the military to remain adaptable to evolving security dynamics. With a focus on continuous vigilance, Gen Dwivedi reaffirmed the Army's unwavering commitment to national security in challenging border territories.

(With inputs from agencies.)