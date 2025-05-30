Goldman Sachs Scandal: Tim Leissner Sentenced in 1MDB Corruption Case

In a landmark sentencing, former Goldman Sachs banker Tim Leissner received a two-year prison sentence for his pivotal role in the 1MDB corruption scandal. A New York judge described Leissner's actions as 'brazen and audacious,' highlighting the extensive damage caused by corruption reaching the highest offices in multiple countries.

Leissner's sentence was influenced by his cooperation with U.S. authorities after admitting to conspiring to violate the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and participating in a money laundering scheme. Despite assisting the investigation, which included testifying against former colleague Roger Ng, Leissner's actions led to significant financial and reputational damage to Goldman Sachs.

As the 1MDB scandal continues to unravel, Malaysian financier Jho Low remains at large, and former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak faces prison time for his involvement. The repercussions from the case have been substantial, marking the only criminal case against Goldman in its long history, resulting in a record $2.9 billion fine.