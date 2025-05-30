Boeing's Legal Resolution: Justice Dept. Dismissal and Hefty Compensation

The U.S. Justice Department has moved to dismiss a criminal fraud charge against Boeing, associated with the tragedies involving the 737 MAX that resulted in 346 fatalities. A resolution has been reached with the aerospace giant, ensuring no felon label will be applied.

As part of the agreement, Boeing will contribute an additional $444.5 million to a victim compensation fund, divided per victim, supplementing a $243.6 million fine. This is part of a broader $1.1 billion package that the company will pay, including fines and family compensations.

Justice Department officials stated that this settlement delivers significant accountability and guarantees immediate public advantages, bringing closure to a complex legal situation. Boeing is also investing over $455 million to enhance its compliance, safety, and quality initiatives.

