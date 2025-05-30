Left Menu

Unyielding Tariff Tactics: Trade Game Shifts Amid Legal Roadblocks

President Trump's tariff strategy faces legal challenges but is likely to persist in diverse forms. Despite a partial court ruling against tariff imposition through IEEPA, the administration has alternative legal avenues. Experts suggest foreign entities brace for continued tariff pressures reshaped by executive authority.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 03:14 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 03:14 IST
Unyielding Tariff Tactics: Trade Game Shifts Amid Legal Roadblocks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Donald Trump's aggressive approach to imposing global tariffs may face legal hurdles, but it's far from being derailed, according to top trade and legal specialists. They caution that the tariffs are likely to persist, albeit possibly in a modified form.

An emergency legal stay allows the Trump administration's tariffs to remain temporarily amid litigations. The U.S. Court of International Trade recently ruled that Trump's imposition of tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) exceeded legal boundaries. Nonetheless, the administration hints at utilizing other legal mechanisms to uphold its trade agenda.

According to trade consultant Dan Ujczo, the Trump administration has several options, including reframing executive orders or invoking alternative tariff statutes. Trade advisor Peter Navarro signaled potential reliance on Sections 232, 301, or other underutilized legal constructs. The legal complexities notwithstanding, both experts and former advisors suggest that stakeholders, including foreign governments, should prepare for enduring tariff strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025