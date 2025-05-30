Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

Former U.S. President Donald Trump publicly criticized a trade court's ruling against his administration's tariffs as overstepping his presidential authority. In a passionate comment, he labeled the decision as 'so wrong, and so political.'

Trump used his platform on Truth Social to express his hopes that the Supreme Court would step in to reverse what he describes as a 'horrible, Country threatening decision' quickly and decisively.

In the meantime, a federal appeals court has taken action, temporarily reinstating the duties, indicating ongoing legal disputes surrounding the measures.