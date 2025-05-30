Left Menu

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

Donald Trump criticized a trade court's decision to overturn his tariff impositions, calling it politically motivated. He expressed hope for a Supreme Court reversal on Truth Social. Meanwhile, a federal appeals court temporarily reinstated the duties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 05:56 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 05:56 IST
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

Former U.S. President Donald Trump publicly criticized a trade court's ruling against his administration's tariffs as overstepping his presidential authority. In a passionate comment, he labeled the decision as 'so wrong, and so political.'

Trump used his platform on Truth Social to express his hopes that the Supreme Court would step in to reverse what he describes as a 'horrible, Country threatening decision' quickly and decisively.

In the meantime, a federal appeals court has taken action, temporarily reinstating the duties, indicating ongoing legal disputes surrounding the measures.

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025