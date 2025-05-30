Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal
Donald Trump criticized a trade court's decision to overturn his tariff impositions, calling it politically motivated. He expressed hope for a Supreme Court reversal on Truth Social. Meanwhile, a federal appeals court temporarily reinstated the duties.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 05:56 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 05:56 IST
Former U.S. President Donald Trump publicly criticized a trade court's ruling against his administration's tariffs as overstepping his presidential authority. In a passionate comment, he labeled the decision as 'so wrong, and so political.'
Trump used his platform on Truth Social to express his hopes that the Supreme Court would step in to reverse what he describes as a 'horrible, Country threatening decision' quickly and decisively.
In the meantime, a federal appeals court has taken action, temporarily reinstating the duties, indicating ongoing legal disputes surrounding the measures.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Shake-up in Brazilian Football Confederation Leadership: Legal Rulings and Reinstatements
Trump Administration Appeals Staffing Cuts Ruling
Supreme Court Ruling Ensures Equal Pension for All High Court Judges
US News Roundup: Court Rulings, Politics, and Incidents
UN Experts Urge Swift Justice for MH17 Downing After Landmark ICAO Ruling