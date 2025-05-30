Estonia's Digital Defense: A New Frontier in Military Strategy

Amid heightened Russian tensions, Estonia and its Baltic neighbors are pivoting their military strategies towards advanced technology, following the U.S. demand for increased economic commitment to defense.

At a tech conference, Estonia's defense minister revealed plans to transform the nation into a formidable 'fly' against a giant, echoing a regional shift towards tech-centric warfare amid Russian threats.

As NATO allies face U.S. pressure to increase defense budgets, concerns mount over the reliance on technology at the expense of traditional military forces, raising questions about future deterrent capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)