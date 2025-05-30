Jammu & Kashmir AAP Chief Faces FIR Over Alleged Intimidation, Misconduct
The chief of the Jammu and Kashmir AAP unit, Mehraj Malik, faces an FIR registered for alleged defamation, intimidation, and insulting a female doctor in Doda district. The allegations involve threatening and derogatory remarks on social media and unauthorized presence in private medical facilities, impacting professional integrity and hospital security.
An FIR has been filed against Mehraj Malik, the Jammu and Kashmir AAP unit's chief, after accusations of defamation, criminal intimidation, and insulting a woman's modesty. The complaint was lodged by an associate professor in a medical college.
The accuser claims Malik used social media to issue threats and make abusive, derogatory remarks. The content of these threats raised safety concerns and questioned the professional integrity of the medical professional involved.
In an alleged incident breaching privacy, Malik reportedly entered the labor room without permission, further escalating the situation. Malik's actions continue to spark controversy, reflecting a pattern of using foul language, as noted in prior legal challenges.
