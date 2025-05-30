Police Personnel Injured in Road Mishap in Uri

Eight police officers sustained injuries on Friday in a road accident when their vehicle skidded off the road in the Uri area of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, officials reported.

The injured personnel were immediately transferred to the sub-district hospital in Uri. According to authorities, medical assessments reveal that the condition of all injured personnel is stable.

The incident has raised concerns about road safety in the region. Further investigations are underway to determine the cause of the accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)