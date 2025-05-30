Left Menu

Allegations Fly Amidst Income Tax Office Scuffle

A case has been registered against Joint Commissioner of Income Tax, Yogendra Mishra, for allegedly attacking Deputy Commissioner Gaurav Garg during an altercation at the office. Mishra claims harassment and retaliation, while Garg alleges physical assault. The incident, involving serious accusations and CCTV footage, remains under investigation with no arrests made.

Lucknow | Updated: 30-05-2025 14:46 IST
On Friday, police registered a case against Yogendra Mishra, the Joint Commissioner in the Income Tax Department, after allegations of assaulting Deputy Commissioner Gaurav Garg during a dispute at their office surfaced, officials reported.

The altercation, occurring around 3 pm on Thursday at the Hazratganj Income Tax office, led to Garg being hospitalized, according to officials. Garg's complaint resulted in charges including attempted murder against Mishra at the Hazratganj police station in Lucknow. Authorities have yet to make any arrests, Deputy Commissioner of Police Ashish Srivastava confirmed to PTI.

In his defense, Mishra took to social media, claiming he had been subjected to harassment and false accusations post-succession of Garg in Kanpur. Mishra counterclaims it was Garg who initiated the altercation by verbally assaulting him, a claim he supports with CCTV evidence, while Garg has yet to comment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

