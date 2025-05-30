Allegations Fly Amidst Income Tax Office Scuffle

On Friday, police registered a case against Yogendra Mishra, the Joint Commissioner in the Income Tax Department, after allegations of assaulting Deputy Commissioner Gaurav Garg during a dispute at their office surfaced, officials reported.

The altercation, occurring around 3 pm on Thursday at the Hazratganj Income Tax office, led to Garg being hospitalized, according to officials. Garg's complaint resulted in charges including attempted murder against Mishra at the Hazratganj police station in Lucknow. Authorities have yet to make any arrests, Deputy Commissioner of Police Ashish Srivastava confirmed to PTI.

In his defense, Mishra took to social media, claiming he had been subjected to harassment and false accusations post-succession of Garg in Kanpur. Mishra counterclaims it was Garg who initiated the altercation by verbally assaulting him, a claim he supports with CCTV evidence, while Garg has yet to comment.

(With inputs from agencies.)