South African Leaders Back India’s Anti-Terror Strategy

A delegation of Indian political leaders, led by NCP MP Supriya Sule, secured widespread support from South African political figures for India's anti-terrorism strategy. This initiative follows the April 22 Pahalgam attack, with Indian leaders meeting African National Congress officials and other political entities to discuss measures against terrorism.

The delegation, comprising representatives from various Indian political parties, held meetings with parliamentary bodies and senior government officials in Cape Town and Johannesburg. They found consensus among South African leaders, who expressed solidarity with India's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism.

India's plan, highlighted by the delegation, stresses bilateral dialogue with Pakistan, conditional on Pakistan addressing terrorism concerns. India also asserted its stance against third-party mediation in its dealings with Pakistan, promoting a direct approach in international forums like the UN to combat terrorism.