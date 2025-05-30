Left Menu

Tragic Collision Highlights Migrant Crisis in Libya

A fatal car crash in the Libyan desert claimed the lives of 11 Sudanese migrants and a Libyan driver, highlighting the ongoing humanitarian crisis. The incident underscores the perilous journey of Sudanese fleeing civil war, as Libya acts as a major transit point for migrants heading to Europe.

A devastating car crash in the Libyan desert on Friday killed 11 Sudanese migrants and a Libyan driver, intensifying concerns over the migrant crisis originating from conflict-ridden Sudan.

The deadly collision occurred 90 kilometers north of Kufra, involving a vehicle carrying migrants and a truck. Among the deceased were three women and two children, with a 65-year-old man and his 10-year-old son also injured, as confirmed by Ibrahim Abu al-Hassan, director of the town's Ambulance and Emergency Service.

The tragedy reflects the broader issues facing Sudanese migrants, exacerbated by Libya's chaotic post-Gaddafi state, which has become a passageway for hundreds seeking refuge in Europe. The brutal civil war in Sudan has forced thousands into perilous journeys, amidst a backdrop of widespread conflict, displacement, and hunger.

