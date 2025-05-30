Left Menu

Painter Arrested in Shocking Assault Case

A 35-year-old house painter in Delhi was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a seven-year-old girl. Police used CCTV footage and criminal records to identify the suspect, named Danish. He confessed during interrogation, with past offenses noted. Investigations continue under relevant legal sections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2025 16:00 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 16:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing incident, a house painter has been arrested in Delhi on allegations of sexually assaulting a seven-year-old girl, according to local police. The case was resolved through meticulous examination of over 250 CCTV clips and records from criminal dossiers.

The assault reportedly occurred on April 3, when an unidentified man allegedly lured the young victim to a location in Nehru Vihar's Gali Number 11 and proceeded to inappropriately touch her. The suspect fled after hearing approaching footsteps.

Identified as Danish, a 35-year-old from New Kardampuri, the accused was apprehended. Initial interrogations saw attempts to mislead investigators, but he later confessed. The suspect has previous similar charges at Jafrabad Police Station. Further investigations are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

