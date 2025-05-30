Painter Arrested in Shocking Assault Case

In a disturbing incident, a house painter has been arrested in Delhi on allegations of sexually assaulting a seven-year-old girl, according to local police. The case was resolved through meticulous examination of over 250 CCTV clips and records from criminal dossiers.

The assault reportedly occurred on April 3, when an unidentified man allegedly lured the young victim to a location in Nehru Vihar's Gali Number 11 and proceeded to inappropriately touch her. The suspect fled after hearing approaching footsteps.

Identified as Danish, a 35-year-old from New Kardampuri, the accused was apprehended. Initial interrogations saw attempts to mislead investigators, but he later confessed. The suspect has previous similar charges at Jafrabad Police Station. Further investigations are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)