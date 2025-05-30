Left Menu

Delhi's Milestone: Gupta's 100-Day Workbook Unveiled

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta unveiled a workbook detailing achievements of her administration's first 100 days, emphasizing a 24/7 commitment to public service. The initiatives include infrastructure upgrades and social programs, with ministers visiting constituents to both share accomplishments and gather feedback.

In a significant move, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta launched a comprehensive workbook on Friday, summarizing her administration's strides in the first 100 days. The booklet, titled 'Kaam Karne Waali Sarkar: 100 Din Seva Ke', chronicles key projects undertaken in Delhi, such as the rejuvenation of Yamuna, implementation of Ayushman Bharat, and expansion of water supply.

Highlighting the government's dedication, Gupta lauded her team's around-the-clock efforts for Delhi's populace. She emphasized that the workbook was not merely a report card but a continually updating record of governmental progress, with the aim of maintaining transparency and accountability.

Ministers and local councillors are set to reach out to Delhi's 70 constituencies, engaging with citizens to share accomplishments and solicit input on future initiatives. In a critique of the previous AAP government, Gupta contrasted her administration's actions with a promise of integrity and public service.

