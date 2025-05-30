Left Menu

Assam's Covert Deportations: A Legal Battle

The Supreme Court will hear a plea regarding the alleged illegal detention and possible deportation of Monowara Bewa by Assam Police. The case highlights concerns over individuals being deported to Bangladesh without judicial resolution. Bewa's detention was challenged in court, seeking her immediate release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2025 16:09 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 16:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court is set to hear a case on June 2 concerning the alleged unlawful detention of a woman by Assam Police. The case involves 26-year-old Iunuch (Yunus) Ali, who claims his mother, Monowara Bewa, was detained under dubious circumstances with the threat of deportation to Bangladesh looming.

Bewa had been detained after being called to a police station for a statement, in what is described as an ongoing practice in Assam where individuals are detained and deported overnight. Bewa's advocate highlighted that a Special Leave Petition is pending, yet people like Bewa are being deported despite ongoing legal proceedings.

Bewa was previously on bail since December 2019, following a Supreme Court order. Her detention comes as a shock, especially given her legal status under challenge since 2017. The plea against her detention seeks her immediate release and prevents deportation across any Indian border, challenging the Gauhati High Court's affirmation of her as a foreigner.

(With inputs from agencies.)

