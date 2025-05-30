Left Menu

Acquittal in Maharashtra: Inconsistencies Lead to Freedom

A Thane court acquitted Ramesh Chauhan and his sons in a 2018 attempted murder case due to evidence inconsistencies. Allegations involved a marriage proposal dispute and an assault on Kunal Zanzot and his father. The court found discrepancies, including a key witness's absence, leading to reasonable doubt.

  • India

In a significant judgment, a Maharashtra court in Thane has acquitted three men in a 2018 attempted murder case, underlining various inconsistencies in evidence presented by the prosecution.

The case, revolving around a familial dispute over a marriage proposal, alleged that Amit Chauhan, alongside his father Ramesh and brother Arjun, assaulted Kunal Zanzot and his father. Despite these charges, the court found discrepancies in witness testimonies and the evidence provided.

Key witnesses, including a neighbor, were not examined, leading the judge to extend the benefit of the doubt to the accused due to the prosecution's failure to establish guilt beyond reasonable doubt.

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

