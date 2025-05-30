Acquittal in Maharashtra: Inconsistencies Lead to Freedom

In a significant judgment, a Maharashtra court in Thane has acquitted three men in a 2018 attempted murder case, underlining various inconsistencies in evidence presented by the prosecution.

The case, revolving around a familial dispute over a marriage proposal, alleged that Amit Chauhan, alongside his father Ramesh and brother Arjun, assaulted Kunal Zanzot and his father. Despite these charges, the court found discrepancies in witness testimonies and the evidence provided.

Key witnesses, including a neighbor, were not examined, leading the judge to extend the benefit of the doubt to the accused due to the prosecution's failure to establish guilt beyond reasonable doubt.