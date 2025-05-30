Left Menu

Nigerian Military Tackles Internal Weapon Sales to Insurgents

The Nigerian military has detained soldiers and police officers for selling weapons to armed groups, including Islamist insurgents. This crackdown is part of efforts to combat insecurity in Nigeria, amidst a surge of militant attacks. Suspects will be prosecuted for their involvement in weapon racketeering.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 17:05 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 17:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move, the Nigerian military has detained over two dozen personnel, including soldiers and police officers, accused of selling weapons from military stockpiles to armed groups, such as Islamist insurgents. A military spokesperson confirmed the arrests.

Nigeria, Africa's most populous nation, faces considerable security challenges, including a persistent insurgency in the northeast and armed gangs in the northwest. Captain Reuben Kovangiya, representing the military's anti-insurgency efforts, emphasized that these arrests are part of a broader crackdown on ammunition racketeering.

According to local reports, 18 soldiers, 15 policemen, and eight civilians were apprehended. Captain Kovangiya noted that suspects found engaging in activities harmful to the military system will face prosecution. This action follows a surge in attacks by groups such as Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province.

(With inputs from agencies.)

