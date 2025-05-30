Singapore's Diplomatic Stance: PM Lawrence Wong on Israel's Humanitarian Policies

In a significant diplomatic statement, Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has expressed serious concerns about Israel's humanitarian policies concerning Gaza. Speaking at a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron, Wong warned that Israel's restrictions on humanitarian aid could be violating international law.

Wong emphasized that while Israel has a right to self-defense, its actions have led to severe humanitarian consequences, rendering the aid restrictions 'completely unacceptable'. He also indicated this might constitute a breach of international humanitarian law, a sentiment echoed by various global entities.

Moreover, Wong reiterated Singapore's support for a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict, calling for immediate cessation of hostilities, unhindered aid delivery, and civilian protection. The island state will participate in an upcoming UN conference aimed at crafting a lasting resolution for peace in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)