Left Menu

Singapore's Diplomatic Stance: PM Lawrence Wong on Israel's Humanitarian Policies

Singapore's Prime Minister, Lawrence Wong, criticized Israel's limitations on humanitarian aid to Gaza, indicating a potential breach of international law. Speaking alongside French President Emmanuel Macron, Wong condemned the humanitarian crisis and called for an immediate ceasefire and a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 30-05-2025 17:10 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 17:10 IST
Singapore's Diplomatic Stance: PM Lawrence Wong on Israel's Humanitarian Policies
Lawrence Wong
  • Country:
  • Singapore

In a significant diplomatic statement, Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has expressed serious concerns about Israel's humanitarian policies concerning Gaza. Speaking at a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron, Wong warned that Israel's restrictions on humanitarian aid could be violating international law.

Wong emphasized that while Israel has a right to self-defense, its actions have led to severe humanitarian consequences, rendering the aid restrictions 'completely unacceptable'. He also indicated this might constitute a breach of international humanitarian law, a sentiment echoed by various global entities.

Moreover, Wong reiterated Singapore's support for a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict, calling for immediate cessation of hostilities, unhindered aid delivery, and civilian protection. The island state will participate in an upcoming UN conference aimed at crafting a lasting resolution for peace in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025