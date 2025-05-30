Left Menu

Legal Battle Unfolds After North Sea Collision

Vladimir Motin, Russian captain of a cargo ship, denies manslaughter charges in a UK court for a collision in the North Sea that resulted in the presumed death of crewman Mark Angelo Pernia. The March incident sparked a fire and environmental concerns over nurdle pollution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 30-05-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 18:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Russian captain of a cargo ship involved in a North Sea collision has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter in a UK court. Vladimir Motin, 59, appeared via video link from prison, disputing charges related to the suspected death of crew member Mark Angelo Pernia.

The collision occurred when the Portugal-flagged cargo ship Solong collided with the anchored MV Stena Immaculate tanker, igniting a prolonged fire. The incident, which unfolded 19 kilometers off northeast England, involved a tanker transporting jet fuel for the US military.

Environmental impact fears diminished as the spill was less severe than anticipated, although nurdles from the ruptured Solong continue to litter England's coast, posing a threat to wildlife if ingested.

(With inputs from agencies.)

